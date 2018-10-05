Gubernatorial Candidate Could Cost Towns Money

by Christine Stuart | Oct 5, 2018 1:57pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut’s 169 municipalities will have to repurchase ballots over the next few days if one of the gubernatorial candidates finds a running mate.

Mark Stewart Greenstein, who petitioned his way onto the ballot under the Amigo Constitution Party, informed the Secretary of the State’s office in September that his running mate Michelle D. Ambrosio dropped out. In order to be named on Connecticut’s ballot a gubernatorial candidate must have a running mate.

The Secretary of the State’s office, according to spokesman Gabe Rosenberg, said they informed Greenstein that absentee ballots needed to be printed and ready to hand out to voters starting on Oct. 5.

“He knew as early as Sept. 18 what the situation was,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg said they waited until the last possible second to have the towns send the ballots to the printer. That’s because collectively, it will cost about $200,000 to $250,000 to reprint the ballots.

If the original batch of ballots don’t reach the towns by today, the Secretary of the State’s office has informed towns to print out ballots like they would if they had run out of them on Election Day.

“If someone comes into your office on Friday wanting a ballot, explain the situation and offer the PDF copy or to mail when you receive actual absentee ballot. The downside to this is that those ballots will have to be hand counted. This is an emergency solution for this case only, “ Heather Augeri an Elections Officer wrote all town clerks Oct. 1.

Greenstein said in an email that he plans to find a running mate, but as of Friday he still had not found a running mate, according to the Secretary of the State’s office.

He said he’s asked 48 people over the last four weeks and none of them have agreed.

Greenstein has until Oct. 16 to nominate someone if he wants to see his name on the ballot Nov. 6.

The military and overseas ballots were already mailed on Sept. 21 without his name.