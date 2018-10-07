Asking Hard Questions Is What Real Journalism Is All About
Posted to: Analysis, Media Matters, Member Drive
I was recently asked to explain to a group of high school students what I do everyday as a journalist. My answer: “I hold powerful people accountable.”
It’s not a popular job.
In fact, lately the verbal attacks on social media and the realization that someone might put their words into action don’t allow me to sleep easy at night.
But this thing that I do every day is bigger than I am.
It’s about giving people information they need to make informed decisions in their lives.
It’s why we started our Voter Guide with a goal of giving residents — whose local newspapers are no longer providing coverage of their legislators — an opportunity to learn a little bit about their local candidates before they head to the polls on Nov. 6.
It’s why we keep tabs on the races for the state House and Senate.
It’s why we continue to ask for information that is sometimes unflattering to institutions, and why we focus on the state budget.
Journalism matters because democracy matters. Democracy is participatory. And to participate, you need reliable information.
I would be grateful if you could help sustain the work we do by purchasing a monthly membership / subscription, priced at less than a cup of coffee a week.
These membership subscriptions are one of the ways we sustain the work of covering politics and public policy on your behalf. Membership means being part of a community of readers who willingly subsidize journalism — and this support is crucial because it often spreads outward to a larger public. Advertising has been the primary funder of journalism for generations, but that is changing in today’s marketplace. Reader support is not only crucial, but it’s actually a better, more direct way to fund quality news reporting.
Maybe you intended to start a membership subscription a long time ago but never followed through. Maybe you did and your card expired. Regardless, now is the time — we are not foundation supported. With the election and a new administration on the horizon we need the resources to continue our work and we can’t do it without your support.
• Click here to become a member!
Sincerely,
Christine Stuart and the CTNewsJunkie team
Real Journalism for the Price of a Coffee a Week
In a world full of fibs, fabrications, misdirection & manipulation, you still care about the real thing – professionally reported news & analysis that you can trust. We need your support to continue this important work! Subscribe here: https://directory.ctnewsjunkie.com/20180918-journalism-for-a-coffee-a-week/?utm_source=memberdrive20180921&utm_medium=fb-boost&utm_content=whiteboard Seriously, it starts at less than $7 a month. You can do this. #truth #news #trust #professional #dedicated #smallbusiness #CTNewsJunkie #BecauseYouNeedItBadPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Friday, September 21, 2018
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments