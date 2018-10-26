Connecticut Senator Loses Challenge of Malloy Toll Study

by Courthouse News Service | Oct 26, 2018 10:04am ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT — Tossing claims from a Connecticut lawmaker, a judge said he lacked jurisdiction to decide whether Governor Dannel P. Malloy usurped legislative authority by deciding unilaterally to fund a toll study.

“You can’t sue someone who hasn’t been harmed,” the 5-page decision from Judge Thomas J. Moukawsher states.

During oral arguments earlier this week, Moukawsher wondered if the court could consider a claim that a governor nullified a senator’s vote by refusing to carry out a law passed with his support. The Supreme Court hasn’t considered the issue yet.

