Connecticut Senator Loses Challenge of Malloy Toll Study

Photo via ny.gov

HARTFORD, CT — Tossing claims from a Connecticut lawmaker, a judge said he lacked jurisdiction to decide whether Governor Dannel P. Malloy usurped legislative authority by deciding unilaterally to fund a toll study.

“You can’t sue someone who hasn’t been harmed,” the 5-page decision from Judge Thomas J. Moukawsher states.

During oral arguments earlier this week, Moukawsher wondered if the court could consider a claim that a governor nullified a senator’s vote by refusing to carry out a law passed with his support. The Supreme Court hasn’t considered the issue yet.

Click here to continue reading our report at Courthouse News Service.

Comments

