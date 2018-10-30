Pollster: Race For Governor Is Too Close to Call

by Christine Stuart | Oct 30, 2018 6:11am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT — The race for governor in Connecticut is still too close to call, according to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ned Lamont is still ahead with 47 percent of the vote, but Republican Bob Stefanowski, a political newcomer who didn’t vote for in the state for 16 years, received 43 percent of the vote in a poll of 1,201 voters where the margin of error is 4 percent.

Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel’s support has fallen from 11 percent down to 7 percent and only 4 percent of likely voters remain undecided.

There’s still a gender gap in the race with women backing Lamont 55-34 percent and men backing Stefanowski over Lamont 51-38 percent.

Only four percent of likely voters are undecided and 13 percent say they might change their mind in the next week.

The poll also found that if voters planned to vote for Griebel and they were given a second choice 45 percent would go to Lamont and 23 percent would go to Stefanowski, suggesting that Griebel is pulling more of his support from Democrats than Republicans.

“This race is looking a lot like the last two elections for governor in Connecticut - a real nail-biter,” Quinnipiac University Poll Director Douglas Schwartz said.

In 2014, the race between Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Republican Tom Foley was tied at 43 percent, according to the last Quinnipiac University poll that year before the election. That year Joe Visconti was also on the ticket and was able to pull about 11,000 votes. Malloy ended up winning by more than 28,000 votes.

In 2010, the last Quinnipiac University poll before the election showed Foley with 48 percent of the vote to Malloy’s 45 percent, which was within the 3.2 percent margin of error. Malloy ended up winning the race after days of recounts by 4,600 votes.

According to the Oct. 11 Quinnipiac University Poll, Lamont had 47 percent of the vote to Stefanowski’s 39 percent of the vote among likely voters.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28.

U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has largely maintained his lead over Republican Matthew Corey.

The poll shows Murphy with 56 percent of the vote over Corey’s 41 percent of the vote among likely voters. That’s a one percent change from Oct. 11 when 57 percent of voters supported Murphy and 42 percent supported Corey.