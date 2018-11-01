Griebel Vows To Build On ‘2nd Chance’

by Paul Bass | Nov 1, 2018 4:25pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018, New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT — Challenging his Democratic opponent for urban votes on an urban issue, independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel came to the New Haven Green to call for “ending mass incarceration” and expunging criminal records sooner.

Griebel unveiled a seven-point criminal justice reform plan at a press conference Thursday in front of the United Church on the Green.

His running mate, lieutenant governor candidate Monte Frank, who took the lead on the proposal, joined Griebel, as did three formerly incarcerated people who advocate reform.

“It’s the time we invest in people, not incarceration,” Frank declared.

