OP-ED | Enough

I’ve had enough. Here’s a short list of all of the things I’ve had enough of, starting in January, 2017:

The president declaring the day of his own inauguration as the National Day of Patriotic Devotion. Sean Spicer telling the press briefing room that the inauguration crowd size was bigger than it was. Steve Bannon right next to the Oval Office. Gen. Michael Flynn’s lies about Russia. The firing of Sally Yates.

The travel ban on people from Muslim countries. The president shocking the prime minister of Australia during their conversation by being rude, demanding, and ignorant. The nomination of Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat Merrick Garland had been nominated for a year before. The president’s constant boasting about his victory.

Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as Attorney General despite misleading Congress about meeting with Russian officials. Betsy DeVos’s confirmation as Secretary of Education despite being wholly ignorant about education. The president telling James Comey, the head of the FBI, “I hope you can let this go,” regarding the investigation against Gen. Flynn.

Mar-a-Lago. Endless vacation and rounds of golf. The characterization of the free press as the “enemy of the people,” and unfavorable coverage as “fake news.”

The attempted repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The removal of banking, environmental, and other regulations. The firing of holdover U.S. Attorneys from the Obama administration. The president’s belief that the Obama Department of Justice was wiretapping his campaign.

The threats to withdraw from NATO unless member states paid more money into it. The withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The embrace of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and other authoritarian kingpins. The pointless saber-rattling at North Korea, including calling Kim Jong-un “Little Rocket Man.”

The firing of James Comey. The divulging of classified information to the Russian foreign minister. The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accords.

The lack of any kind of divestment on the president’s part from his businesses. The “voter fraud” commission that turned up nothing. The reversal of the Obama administration’s historic rapprochement with Cuba. The president’s dictation of a statement issued by his son claiming, wrongly, that a 2016 meeting with a woman connected to the Kremlin was about adoption. The president’s fascination with military parades, and his call for a parade in the United States. The appointment of Anthony Scaramucci, which ends in disaster. The replacement of Sean Spicer with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who continues to be hostile to the press.

The reinstatement of a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. The president telling law enforcement officers “not to worry” about injuring suspects. The president’s threat of “fire and fury” aimed at North Korea, raising fears of nuclear war.

Charlottesville. White supremacy.

The president’s declaration that there are “very fine people” among white nationalists and protestors. The pardoning of Joe Arpaio. The slashing of advertising funds for the Affordable Care Act. The administration’s pathetic response to Hurricane Maria’s devastation of Puerto Rico. The president tossing a roll of paper towels, and insulting the mayor of San Juan.

The withdrawal of the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal. The surrender of Rick Gates and Paul Manafort to the FBI. The president’s constant refrain of “NO COLLUSION.” The belittling of the attorney general by the president.

The tax cuts for the wealthy. The skyrocketing of the debt. The president claiming his “nuclear button” was bigger than Kim Jong-un’s. The shutdown of the federal government as the president tries to get Congress to support his border wall. The president’s description of Democrats who didn’t applaud as his State of the Union speech as “treasonous.”

Karen McDougal. Stormy Daniels. Hush money. The FBI raid of Michael Cohen’s office. The pardoning of Scooter Libby.

Parkland. Thoughts and prayers but no action on gun control.

The “summit” between the president and Kim Jong-un. Thousands of children separated from their families at the border and held in detention facilities.

The president’s description of the European Union as a “foe.” The tariffs. The bizarre press conference the president held with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. The complaining about the “rigged witch hunt.” The president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, saying “truth isn’t truth.”

The defense of Brett Kavanaugh and the insulting of his accuser, Dr. Christine Blassey Ford. The phony “crisis” at the border. The memo outlining the removal of Title IX protections for transgender people. Ordering the military to the border in anticipation of a caravan of asylum-seeking migrants — who are no threat to the country. The silence about the murder of a Washington Post journalist at Saudi hands. The suggestion that birthright citizenship can and should be overturned by executive order. Mail bombs. Racism. Anti-semitism. Hatred unchained.

The tweets.

The lies.

The insults.

The selfishness.

The greed.

The ignorance.

The incompetence.

The lack of any kind of human empathy.

The complicity of Republicans in Congress.

The loss of stature around the world.

The climate of fear and hate.

The hypocrisy.

The violence.

The division.

And, most of all, the damage to democracy and to this country that I still fiercely love.

Enough. Enough! I’ve had enough of it!

Haven’t you?

Susan Bigelow is an award-winning columnist and the founder of CTLocalPolitics. She lives in Enfield with her wife and their cats.

DISCLAIMER: The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.