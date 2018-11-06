Blue Wave Ahead in Congress?

by Peter Urban | Nov 6, 2018 3:27pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Election 2018, White House

WASHINGTON — The Republican hold on Congress could come to an end tonight if predictions of a “Blue Wave” hold true as campaign odds makers give Democrats a strong shot at winning the majority in the House.

A CBS News “Battleground Tracker” poll projects Democrats to win 225 House seats, just beyond the 218 needed for a majority but it comes with a big caveat – a margin of error of plus or minus 13 seats. As election results begin to be tallied tonight Democrats may have a long wait to reach the 219 mark. More than a dozen contested races are taking place in California, Washington, Nevada and Arizona where polls close late.

But there are some races to watch where early results could say a lot about the night ahead. Here are five to watch:

1. Kentucky 6th District. Incumbent Andy Barr, a Republican, is in a competitive race with Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine. A win for McGrath would be a good sign for Democrats.

2. New Jersey 3rd District. Incumbent Tom MacArthur was trailing Democratic challenger Andy Kim in recent polls. A win for MacArthur would give Republicans a reason to doubt a “Blue Wave.”

3. Virginia 7th District. A loss by incumbent Republican Dave Brat to Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger would be bad sign for the GOP which has held this seat for 50 years.

4. Virginia 5th District. There is no incumbent in this race but the district has been solidly Republican for years. A win by Democrat Leslie Cockburn over Republican Denver Riggleman would send a strong signal of a “Blue Wave.”

5. North Carolina 9th District. Republican Mark Harris upset incumbent Robert Pittenger in the GOP primary. This is expected to be a close contest but a big win for either side would be telling.

The U.S. Senate is currently controlled by Republicans, who hold a 51-49 advantage. While a slim margin, the 35 seats up for election in 2018 favor Republicans to hold onto their majority. Democrats will need to defy the odds in a few contested races to have a shot at gaining control.

Here are a few races to watch:

Indiana. U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly needs to hold off Republican Mike Braun for Senate Democrats to have a realistic chance of gaining any ground in 2018.

Missouri. A loss by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill to Republican Josh Hawley would be a sign that the GOP will remain in control of the upper chamber.

Tennessee. An open seat. A win by Democrat Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsh Blackburn could signal a good night for Democrats.

Watch for updates over the course of the evening.