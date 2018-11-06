Murphy Easily Wins Re-election
by Jack Kramer | Nov 6, 2018 9:50pm
HARTFORD, CT — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy easily won a second term Tuesday night defeating Republican challenger Matthew Corey.
Murphy was declared the winner shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Early results showed him with a 3-2 margin over Corey.
Murphy, with his family by his side, told cheering supporters at Dunkin’ Donuts ballpark: “I pledge to give every ounce of my being to fighting for the state of Connecticut for the next six years.”
The 45-year-old Democrat has developed a national profile, partly for his stance on stronger gun laws, his well publicized annual walks across Connecticut, and frequent appearances on national TV.
Murphy amassed $14.5 million for his re-election bid, attracting contributions from many outside Connecticut through his advocacy on issues, including gun control and opposition to many policies of Republican President Donald President Donald Trump.
Corey, who was at Republican gubernatorial Bob Stefanowski’s party in Rocky Hill, said it was “an honor” to run. He said they did their best to raise money and meet the voters in Connecticut.
He said the race was about “the economy, jobs, and taxes,” and making “Washington work for the state of Connecticut.”
Corey said he would stay involved despite losing the race.
