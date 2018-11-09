Legislative Leaders Re-elected

by Christine Stuart | Nov 9, 2018 12:47pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018, State Capitol

HARTFORD, CT — Incumbents and newly elected legislators traveled to Hartford over the last two days to re-elect most of the leaders of the four General Assembly caucuses.

For the Democrats, Rep. Matt Ritter of Hartford was re-elected Majority Leader. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, who won his own re-election by 37 votes and is facing a recount, will be voted on by the entire House chamber in January if he survives the recount.

In the Senate, Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven and Majority Leader Bob Duff were re-elected to head the Democratic caucus. The Democratic majority grew to 24 or 23, depending on the outcome of a recount in the 17th Senate District.

“We have a caucus that is fully representative of Connecticut,” Looney said. “The Senate Democratic Caucus not only boasts racial, gender, and geographic diversity, but is also diverse in practical experience, with innovative business leaders joining a caucus that has consistently championed progressive legislation.”

Looney will no longer have to share the responsibility of being Senate President with Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, as he had been while the Senate was evenly divided 18-18. But he said he looks forward to continuing to work in a bipartisan manner.

Fasano and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides were also re-elected to lead their caucuses.

Klarides’ caucus went from 71 members down to 59, pending three recounts. Fasano will be in charge of 12 or 13 Republicans depending on the results of the recount between Sen. George Logan of Ansonia and his Democratic challenger Jorge Cabrera.

Aside from Aresimowicz’s race there is also a recount in Madison, where Democrat John-Michael Parker was challenging Rep. Noreen Kokoruda. Parker beat Kokoruda by 23 votes. And there’s a recount in the Stratford district where it looks like Rep. Philip Young, who won in a special election, beat Republican Jim Feehan by 18 votes. A third candidate in that race who received 55 votes.

The recounts all must take place before Wednesday, Nov. 14.