Kokoruda Survives Recount

Posted to: Election 2018, Durham, Madison

MADISON, CT —It took long into the night Monday to confirm, but Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, R-Madison, is going back to serve a fifth term in the House of Representatives.

Kokoruda survived a recount vote in the 101st District, defeating political newcomer John-Michael Parker by 18 votes in the district that encompasses the towns of Madison and Durham.

Due to issues with voting tabulators, it took 11 hours for election officials to recount all the ballots at Madison Town Hall Monday. The Durham recount took place last Friday.

The recount shaved five votes off Kokoruda’s original winning total on election night, Nov. 6th, when the total was 6,254 for Kokoruda and 6,231 for Parker. Kokoruda picked up five votes in the recount; Parker picked up 10.

A recount is ordered when the margin of victory is less than one half of one percent. There were a total of three recount votes in the House and one in the Senate.

The recount is facilitated by the head moderator of each town, who has five business days to complete the recount.