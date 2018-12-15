Access Health Extends Enrollment Deadline to January

by Christine Stuart | Dec 15, 2018 9:46am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT — Today was supposed to be the last day to purchase health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, but according to an internal memo sent to brokers, Connecticut is extending the deadline to Jan. 15.

Connecticut residents still have time to sign up for coverage because according to an internal Access Health CT memo to brokers the deadline for enrollment will be extended until Jan. 15. The deadline for enrollment was originally midnight Saturday, but officials with Connecticut’s health insurance exchange are discovering lower enrollment and more sticker shock this year.

The memo to brokers that was obtained by CTNewsJunkie Saturday morning states: “Q: Is Access Health CT promoting (advertising) this extension actively? A: There will be an official announcement to the media on 12/17, after that time, we will be contacting customers directly (email, direct mail, text, etc.) but we will not invest in media efforts.”

Access Health CT has spent about $4 million in its marketing efforts this year, which is similar to amounts they’ve spent in past years, but consumers are experiencing bigger increases in monthly premiums even though the increases approved by insurance regulators were lower.

“The average rate filings this year were lower than they have been before, but changes to plan options and subsidies have made some plan premiums go up this year,” the internal broker Access Health memo announcing the deadline extension states.

Access Health CT reported Friday that 102,412 residents had completed the enrollment process for 2019 or renewed their 2018 plans. That’s down from the 114,000 residents at the end of open enrollment last year.

Access Health CT officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, a ruling by a Texas judge late Friday night threw out the 2010 Affordable Care Act in its entirety less than 24 hours before the end of its sixth open enrollment.

The judge agreed with a group of 20 Republican attorneys general who felt a change in tax law last year that eliminated the penalty for not having health insurance invalidated the entire law.

Outgoing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, whose administration oversaw implementation of the ACA, said the decision “defies logic and puts health coverage for millions of people and tens of thousands of Connecticut residents at risk.”

He said it means that if this decision is allowed to stand people with pre-existing conditions will once again be denied coverage when they get sick.

“Republican in Washington and Connecticut have spent years trying to do exactly what this ruling would impose,” Malloy tweeted. “It’s nothing short of despicable, and Connecticut will fight in court to preserve the #ACA.”

The White House issued a statement Friday saying “We expect this ruling will be appealed to the Supreme Court. Pending the appeal process, the law remains in place.”

Attorney General George Jepsen is representing Connecticut in appealing the decision along with a group of Democratic attorneys general across the country.

“The decision in the Texas ACA case is flat-out wrong, contrary to the law and contrary to the democratically expressed will of the people,” Jepsen said Saturday. “We are actively discussing next steps in the case with our colleagues in other states, and we anticipate joining them in appealing this decision.”​