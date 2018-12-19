Lamont Picks A New London Lawmaker To Serve His Administration
Posted to: Election 2018, New London
HARTFORD, CT — Governor-elect Ned Lamont plucked his first lawmaker to join his administration.
In a Wednesday press release, Lamont said Rep. Chris Soto of New London, will become his Legislative Affairs Director.
Soto, who was helping Lamont with the transition, will not take the oath of office in January. A special election will be held for his seat likely at some point in February.
Aside from serving one term in the House, Soto founded and served as executive Director of Higher Edge, a college completion organization that helps put low-income and first-generation college-bound students on the path to a college degree. He also helped manage Eva Bermudez Zimmerman’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.
In his new role, Soto will have to try and whip up support among lawmakers for Lamont’s policies.
Lamont also announced that his campaign manager, Marc Bradley, will become his external and constituent affairs director and that Maribel La Luz will be his director of communications. La Luz previously worked as communications director for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities and before that for the city of Hartford.
Bradley first moved to Connecticut in 2006 where he served as a senior advisor for Lamont during his U.S. Senate campaign.
