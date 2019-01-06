Lamont Highlights Volunteerism on Whirlwind Tour of Nonprofits, Veterans Hospital
by Jack Kramer | Jan 6, 2019 3:52pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Nonprofits, Veterans Affairs
WEST HAVEN, CT —Just three days before he takes office, Gov.-elect Ned Lamont spent Sunday taking part in a Connecticut Day of Service, volunteering at and learning about nonprofit organizations in cities and towns across Connecticut.
Lamont, Lt. Gov.-elect Susan Bysiewicz, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and other state and local officials criss-crossed the state to focus attention on the importance of volunteerism.
“We’re doing this as a reminder as to what a difference people who volunteer can make,” Lamont said just before visiting veterans at the West Haven Veterans Medical Center on Campbell Avenue.
The governor-elect said even when he takes office he is hoping to find time in his busy schedule “to put in a few hours every week” to volunteer at various locations around the state.
His number two, Bysiewicz, echoed Lamont’s words, saying Sunday was a “day to highlight volunteerism and the good it can do in the community for veterans, for children, for animals.”
But it’s also a reminder.
“That government can’t solve every problem,” Bysiewicz said. “Volunteering is so important.”
The politicians, in addition to their trip to the West Haven VA, also made stops at the New Covenant Center in Stamford, the Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport, the Children’s Community Program in New Haven, the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington and the Beth-el Center in Milford during the whirlwind day.
There was nothing Lamont did at the VA hospital aside from speaking with veterans, but in Stamford at the New Covenant Center Lamont and Bysiewicz helped serve up meals as the staff watched and gave instructions.
Meanwhile, back at the VA, Blumenthal, who is a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and has made advocating for veterans’ rights a cornerstone of his senatorial career, said he believes veterans will fare well in the state under the Lamont-Bysiewicz administration.
While acknowledging that many of the issues that veterans issues fall under the purview of the federal government, Blumenthal, who apologized during his 2010 campaign for misstating his own military service, added that it helps to have a strong federal and state partnership.
“I am so excited and so heartened that Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz are focused on veterans’ issues,” Blumenthal said.
Pointing around the West Haven VA, Blumenthal added: “This facility really needs some upgrades,” and reiterated again, it’ll be easier to make that happen if state and federal politicians work together to make it a priority.
During the West Haven VA tour, the politicians, which also included West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi and state Rep. Michael DiMassa, mingled with many of the veterans as they were getting ready to sit down for their Sunday afternoon bingo tournament.
One of the veterans, Vietnam vet Danny Turvet, took advantage of the opportunity of having all the politicians in the room to give them an earful about an issue, he said, “was really bothering me and everyone else in this place.”
“We don’t have cable,” he told the group of politicians. Turvet, who said he was a Red Sox fan, said it “drives me and everybody else in this place crazy that if one of the big sports games is on ESPN and not regular TV - we can’t even watch it.”
“We’ve all been bitching about it for months,” Turvert said. “It ain’t right considering what we all did for our country.”
Blumenthal, along with Lamont and other politicians, listened patiently as Turvert expressed his frustration.
Asked about the veterans’ cable television complaint, Blumenthal said: “I was aware this was an issue but I thought the VA had taken care of it last year.”
“I’ll be looking into it - I promise you,” Blumenthal said.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments