East Haven Rep. Makes Five Departing Lawmakers
by Jack Kramer | Jan 8, 2019 9:41am
East Haven
EAST HAVEN, CT — East Haven Democratic State Rep. James Albis won’t take the oath of office Wednesday and instead will take a senior position with Gov-elect Ned Lamont’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
He’s just the latest of five lawmakers who won’t be taking the oath Wednesday.
Sen. Beth Bye, Sen. Tim Larson, and Sen. Terry Gerratana won’t be taking the oath Wednesday. Albis and Rep. Chris Soto of New London are the two lawmakers from the House who won’t be taking the oath. Soto previously announced he will become Lamont’s legislative affairs director. Bye will head the Office of Early Childhood, Larson will head the Office of Higher Education, and Gerratana will go work for the newly created Office of Health Strategy.
While no legislative district can be considered a safe Democratic seat, Albis’ district in East Haven is the least safe of the five lawmakers.
Albis won his race by 1,372 votes. In 2016 he held onto his seat only after surviving a recount by nine votes.
It’s unclear still who will run for Albis’ seat.
East Haven Democratic Town Chairman Marc Conte, Sr. Tuesday said: talks are “still in process,” adding that “time frames are involved.”
On his Facebook page, Albis said: “My longtime interest in the environment was born when East Haven faced the harsh realities brought on by Hurricane Irene during my first year in office in 2011. That experience was a major inspiration in my decision to pursue a graduate degree in environmental management, which will be very useful as I undertake my new responsibilities.”
Meanwhile, Lamont’s transition team also announced nine commissioners that it didn’t plan to replace.
Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
Scott Jackson, Department of Revenue Services
Jorge Perez, Department of Banking
Amy Porter, Department of Rehabilitative Services
Tom Saadi, Department of Veterans Affairs
Jordan Scheff, Department of Developmental Services
Michelle H. Seagull, Department of Consumer Protection
Vicki Veltri, Office of Health Strategy
Kurt Westby, Department of Labor
“These leaders represent several agencies that interface with the public in a number of critical areas, and I appreciate their continued leadership as we begin my administration,” Lamont said. “In renominating these individuals, I have asked them to come to the table prepared to share new ways of approaching old and emerging problems as we make Connecticut state government more user friendly, accessible and digitally focused. I look forward to working with them on these important priorities.”
