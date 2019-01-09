Inauguration Day: Lamont, Bysiewicz, House & Senate All Sworn In
by CTNewsJunkie | Jan 9, 2019 12:50pm
Posted to: Election 2018, State Capitol
HARTFORD, CT — On Wednesday morning, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was sworn in during a ceremony in the state Senate where she will preside.
At around 12:30 p.m. Ned Lamont was sworn in as the 89th governor of the state by former Chief Justice Chase Rogers, a close family friend.
In taking the oath during the ceremony at the State Armory, he talked about recently seeing Hamilton, the musical.
“I talked to the kids about the meaning of the song ‘My Shot,’ where Alexander Hamilton sings about himself as a scrappy immigrant kid with great opportunities, just like his new nation,” Lamont said. “That’s what I love about America; every generation we get a chance to reinvent ourselves, and every election gives us a fresh start. This is our chance to reinvent Connecticut — to think big, act boldly.”
He said that just like on Election Day, when thousands of voters waited for hours in the pouring rain, “They believed that their vote would make a difference, and they were not going to throw away their shot — and neither are we.”
Earlier, members of the House and Senate were all sworn in together on the floor of the House chamber.
