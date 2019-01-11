Lamont Spent $16.5M On Campaign

by Christine Stuart | Jan 11, 2019 11:51am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

HARTFORD, CT — Not including the cost of the transition, Gov. Ned Lamont spent about $15.7 million of his own money on his successful race for governor.

Lamont’s total spending was about $16.5 million, according to a report filed with election regulators. He raised more than $800,000 in donations and has about $710,500 in outstanding expenses.

His Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski, loaned his campaign $2.85 million and raised about $3.6 million bringing his total spending on the campaign to about $6.5 million. The Republican Governors Association also spent $7.5 million on the race.

There were no outside groups spending money on behalf of Lamont.

Lamont and Stefanowski both opted not to use the public campaign financing program.