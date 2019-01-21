Survey Finds Consumer Confidence Mixed

by Christine Stuart | Jan 21, 2019 9:59am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Business, The Economy, Poll

HARTFORD, CT — The latest consumer confidence survey by InformCT found that 80 percent of state residents believe that overall business conditions will get better or stay the same over the next six months.

Last year at this time, 72 percent of residents felt the same way.

The online survey of 505 Connecticut residents was conducted at the end of November after the election and released last week.

The survey also found that Connecticut residents are anticipating that their personal financial circumstances will improve over the next six months, which is the highest its been over the past four years the survey was conducted.

The percentage of state residents who feel the Connecticut economy is improving has increased from 20 percent to 28 percent during the past year. However, 41 percent of respondents still disagreed with the statement that Connecticut’s economy is improving.

The survey found that even as optimism about the state’s economy, business conditions, and personal finances improved somewhat, concerns about jobs, health insurance and long-term financial security remain.

The percentage of residents who believe jobs are either very hard to get or that there are some jobs but not enough now stands at 80 percent. One-quarter of those surveyed say jobs are very hard to get in Connecticut.

Recent information from the Connecticut Labor Department shows that unemployment is at 4 percent.

Still the InformCT survey found 77 percent continue to expect the employment situation will stay the same or get worse. In addition, 35 percent expressed concern that “my job or that of my spouse/partner is in jeopardy” — the highest percentage in more than a year.

Those with higher levels of education were more optimistic about the availability of jobs than those with less than a high school education. Thirty-eight percent of those with less than a high school diploma said jobs are very hard to get verses the 26 percent of those with a college degree and 17 percent with a post-graduate education.

But jobs aren’t the only concern. Fifty-nine percent of residents are “concerned about being able to afford health insurance, while only 18 percent are not. The percentage of residents who are not concerned is the smallest in more than two years.

More than half of Connecticut residents (52 percent) don’t believe they “will have enough money to retire comfortably,” compared with less than a quarter (21 percent) who do.

The survey also found that 13 percent “strongly agree” that “Connecticut is a good place to live and raise a family,” though that percentage is the lowest it has been in four years. Another 37 percent “somewhat agree.”

The survey said that the percentage who either strongly or somewhat disagree with that statement, 29 percent, is virtually unchanged from a year ago and is identical to four years ago.

As far as planned spending over the next six months, 35 percent say they will make a major consumer expenditure and 58 percent say that it’s unlikely that they will do so.

Only 24 percent indicated they are likely to purchase a car and only 16 percent say they will refinance their home or purchase a new one.

The survey has a 4 percent margin of error and was conducted by researchers from the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, Inc.