DPH Fines Nursing Homes For Lapses In Care; Two Cases Involved Deaths

by Kate Farrish | Jan 28, 2019 11:00am

Posted to: Consumer Protection, Health Care, Public Health, Disability Care, Elderly Care, Public Safety, Branford, Bridgeport, Danbury, Waterbury, Waterford, Watertown

Six nursing homes have been cited by the state Department of Public Health (DPH) for lapses in care, including two cases in which residents died.

The Connecticut Health Investigative Team has more