Fasano Says His Former Legal Counsel Should Serve Time If Found Guilty
by Jack Kramer | Feb 13, 2019 1:02pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Courts, Legal
HARTFORD, CT — Struggling with his emotions Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano said he thought “prison should be on the table” if the former lawyer for the Senate Republican caucus is convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Republican PAC.
Michael Cronin, a West Hartford attorney, was charged Wednesday with stealing $267,800 from the Senate Republican Leadership Committee PAC between 2012 and 2018.
Cronin, 56, was arrested Wednesday and released on a $50,000 bond.
At the end of an unrelated press conference Wednesday, a clearly shaken Fasano said the news of Cronin’s alleged wrongdoings and arrest has been “tough.”
“This is someone who was held in great respect in this building. Someone who worked here for 20 years and had friends across the aisle,” Fasano said. “Someone a lot of us considered a friend.”
Fasano said he got a call “last night that Mike was turning himself in.” Fasano added that he hasn’t spoken with Cronin himself since news of the alleged thefts surfaced.
A probe into the theft started in 2018 when irregularities were detected, the chief state’s attorney’s office said. The vendors who did business with the PAC had not been paid after providing the services, which including mailings and advertising on behalf of Republican candidates running for state Senate seats.
Cronin is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 22.
Cronin was fired from his position as counsel for the Senate Republicans office last December when the issues with the PAC funds were discovered.
Fasano said he had quickly reviewed the arrest warrant and from what he’s seen, “This goes back quite a way, though it did ramp up the last few years.”
Fasano said his understanding is the taking of money from the PAC goes back to at least 2012 and “perhaps earlier.”
Quizzed by reporters, Fasano said he had no idea why Cronin allegedly stole the funds.
“I know there were some personal items bought, checks made out to himself, one to a landlord,” Fasano said.
But Fasano reiterated he did not know why Cronin allegedly needed the funds.
In a affidavit, Cronin, who is divorced and the father of three, said he stole the money “to maintain his lifestyle and pay his personal bills, including his living expenses.”
Fasano said while he had always considered Cronin a friend that the punishment should be harsh for Cronin, if the charges turn out to be true.
Fasano said that Cronin was a lawyer “and lawyers are held to a higher standard.”
“He hurt a lot of people and he has to answer for that.”
That is why, Fasano reiterated, he thought jail time was “without a doubt” an option if Cronin is eventually found guilty.
Fasano added that the caucus already filed a civil lawsuit against Cronin to recoup the money.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments