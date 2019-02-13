Lower Farmington River Could Gain Federal Protection
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Environment, Public Health, Avon, Bloomfield, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, Farmington, Granby, Hartland, Simsbury, Windsor
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to designate portions of three New England rivers as “wild and scenic” — including two in Connecticut.
The protective designations, which make the rivers eligible for up to $100,000 a year in federal funds for conservation purposes, were included a broader public lands bill introduced earlier this year by Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who chairs the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
The bill, which was approved 92-8, would also permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund that is used to support national parks and public lands.
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut praised passage of the bill that included wild and scenic designations for the Lower Farmington River and Salmon Brook and the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed. (The third designation was for the Nashua river in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.)
“This is a big win for Connecticut and a testament to good old fashioned Yankee persistence,” said Murphy, who noted that he has worked on getting the designation for the Farmington River since first being elected to Congress as a member of the House.
The Senate voted in favor of the designation in 2016 but that bill was not approved by the House.
Murphy also credited Senator Richard Blumenthal, Representative John Larson and former Representative Elizabeth Esty with helping to win support for the designation.
The Farmington River and Salmon Brook run through Avon, Bloomfield, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, Farmington, Granby, Hartland, Simsbury, and Windsor. The upper portion of the river was given “wild and scenic” status in 1994.
Segments of the 300-square miles Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed were also designated as “wild and scenic” including rivers that cross North Stonington, Stonington, Sterling, and Voluntown.
The bill now goes to the House for its consideration.
The Center for Western Priorities is urging lawmakers to approve the broader bill saying that the Land and Water Conservation Fund has since 1964 helped protect national parks, increase access to public lands and build local parks. Authorization for the fund — which draws revenue from offshore oil and gas royalties — expired four months ago, which has meant a loss of more than $300 million in new royalty payments.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments