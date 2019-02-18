Connecticut Joins 15 Other States In Suing Trump Over Emergency Declaration

by Christine Stuart | Feb 18, 2019 9:22pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Courts, White House

HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Monday that Connecticut will join 15 other states in suing President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to build a wall with funding that wasn’t appropriated by Congress.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit seeks to block the Trump administration’s emergency declaration and the diversion of funds.



“The President has left us no choice but to take legal action to protect the people of Connecticut and the rule of law,” Tong said.



He said there is no national emergency.



“What we have is a President hell-bent on fulfilling a campaign promise motivated by racism and hate, and willing to trample on our Constitution to achieve that,” Tong said. “After carefully reviewing all available information from the White House and analyzing all potential impacts to Connecticut federal appropriations, it is clear to me that specific funding — including potentially for critical Air National Guard projects at Bradley — is at risk. Today’s action brings me no joy, but it is necessary to protect Connecticut and our Constitution.”



In the lawsuit, the states say the Trump administration exceeded its executive authority and violated the U.S. Constitution. It says the states have an interest because the president diverts funding from authorized military construction projects located in the plaintiff states and will cause damage to their economies.

“The thwarting of congressional intent to fund a vanity project that not only will fail to safeguard national security, but is positioned to cause significant harm to the public safety, public fisc, environment, and well-being of the plaintiff states’ residents, cries out for judicial intervention,” the complaint states.



The states are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to block the emergency declaration, the construction of the wall, and any illegal diversion of congressionally-appropriated funds.