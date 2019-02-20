Lamont Plan Calls For 53 Toll Gantries

by Jack Kramer | Feb 20, 2019 3:54pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Transportation

HARTFORD, CT —The plan for tolling all vehicles that Gov. Ned Lamont mapped out Wednesday would include 53 gantries and limit the tolling to Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15.

The plan is a reduction of gantries by 35 percent - from 82, that was released in a 2018 study the state Department of Transportation (DOT). This new report said the reduction in gantries won’t result in a significant revenue drop, since the roads the tolls will be on are so heavily traveled.

The report further proposes charging a reduced rate, of at least 30 percent, to Connecticut EZPass owners.

Lamont, in his budget plan, said he directed the DOT to “find ways to reduce the scope without impairing the state’s ability to make the necessary investments in its transportation infrastructure.”

The plan would start initial toll operations in fiscal year 2023 with full implementation by 2025.

According to the governor’s office, “When fully implemented, this new plan will generate an estimated $800 million annually.

“It will more equitably allocate the financial burden of our highways as out-of-state drivers and heavy trucks will finally pay their fair share to travel on Connecticut’s highways. Importantly, it provides the necessary revenue for the Special Transportation Fund (STF) to remain a viable fund well into the future, fully able to invest in priority infrastructure,” the proposal states.

However, the proposal adds: “This must also be paired with a graduated reduction in the gas tax to facilitate tolling becoming a replacement for the volatile and unreliable gas tax revenue.”

The proposal, according to the governor’s office, would “shift a larger share of the burden to out-of-state drivers who are currently not paying their fair share for using our state’s highways.”

DOT estimates that the amount of out-of- state revenue could increase to almost 50 percent.

Interstates 95, 84, and 91 all carry a higher proportion of out-of-state traffic than other state routes, the report states. “This higher percentage combined with some increases in Connecticut resident discounts and adjustments to the toll rate structure could get close to the 50 percent goal.”

Lamont plans to spend about $790 million in 2020, and $780 million in 2021 in state funds on Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure. He also plans on freezing the new car sales tax transfer to the Special Transportation Fund, which was the way lawmakers propped up the fund in the last two year budget.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw said the governor doesn’t believe in creating “leaky buckets” in one place to fill them in another. She said the new car sales tax revenue will remain at the current rate of 8 percent and maintain the 0.5 percent of general fund sales tax revenues devoted to the fund.

Still, the reality is that the fund will become insolvent by 2022, with operating deficits beginning in 2020.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), more than 15 percent of the state’s bridges are currently and will remain in poor condition, increasing to 20 percent in poor condition by 2025. For pavements, approximately 10 percent of the non-interstate state roads are in poor condition today. By 2025 15 percent of these roads will be in poor condition. If Lamont continued with the Let’s Go CT! program that was started four years ago under former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy then he would need $2 billion per year just for state-of-good repair projects.

If the state fails to dedicate $2 billion a year toward maintaining the current transportation system the state will need to delay or cancel about $4 to $4.5 billion in projects, according to a DOT document.

The bonding limits placed on the program by Lamont would, according to his own DOT, have significant impacts on the capital program, severely constricting the number of new projects that advance in the current, and future years.

McCaw said the projects that have already been approved will move forward, but there’s no guarantee for any project that hasn’t received approval.

Lamont has insisted Connecticut needs to go on a “debt diet.”

Over the past two years, the state has transferred an additional $250 million in general obligation bonds to the Special Transportation Fund to support transportation projects.

That transfer ends under Lamont’s budget proposal.

Even Democratic lawmakers worry about what that means for transportation projects currently approved.

“We did ask him for more information about that,” House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said referring to the decision to freeze the new car sales tax transfer.

Lamont said he didn’t want to increase the gas tax or move general obligation bonds over to the Special Transportation Fund—“that’s a disastrous idea.”

Lamont reversed himself over the weekend in calling for tolls on all motor vehicles. On the campaign trail he maintained he would implement truck-only tolls, however, in an editorial over the weekend he said it wouldn’t get Connecticut the revenue it needs to improve its infrastructure.