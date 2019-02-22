Lamont Brings Former DHP Staffer Back To Head Department
by Christine Stuart | Feb 22, 2019 4:57pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Public Health
HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Ned Lamont was getting closer Friday in rounding out his administration with his third nomination of day. He nominated Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Public Health.
Coleman-Mitchell worked for the Department of Public Health for 17 years before leaving the state to work as executive director of Cougar Health Services at Washington State University.
“It is truly a blessing to return to my home state and join the Lamont administration and the Department of Public Health team in the collaborative efforts to make a difference in addressing Connecticut’s public health needs – together with our state agencies, community providers, and public-private partnerships,”Coleman-Mitchell said.
She received a bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College, and a master’s degree in public health from the Yale University School of Medicine.
She will replace Dr. Raul Pino, who was the second commissioner to serve in former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration.
Coleman-Mitchell will begin serving as the commissioner-designate on April 1 and her nomination will be sent to the legislature for approval.
Lamont has four more commissioners to appoint to the Department of Social Services, Education, Agriculture, and Motor Vehicles.
Earlier in the day Friday Lamont nominated Andrew Mais of Wilton to Insurance Commissioner and Seila Mosquera-Bruno of Milford to Housing Commissioner.
Lamont also seems to be making a statement about his desire to see a more diverse executive branch. So far Lamont’s administrative picks have come from racially diverse backgrounds.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments