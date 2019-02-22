Lamont Nominates Deloitte Executive, Former Talk Show Host To Insurance Commissioner
by Christine Stuart | Feb 22, 2019 3:30pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Insurance
HARTFORD, CT —For almost seven years he hosted a weekly political talk show on Cablevision and now he’s Gov. Ned Lamont’s nominee for Insurance Commissioner.
Andrew Mais, a Wilton resident who has spent the last eight years at the financial consulting firm of Deloitte “providing industry-leading thought leadership and insight on regulatory affairs,” was nominated Friday by Lamont.
Before Deloitte, Mais worked for four years for the New York State Insurance Department where he was the director of public affairs and research.
“Andrew will bring to this position proven leadership ability and a broad understanding of industry and regulatory issues that will help achieve the crucial balance we need to ensure that consumers are protected and have access to affordable and reliable insurance coverage, while at the same time supporting the continued growth of this sector of our economy,” Lamont said in a press release.
Sen. Matt Lesser, D-Middletown, who co-chairs the Insurance and Real Estate Committee, said the position of Insurance Commissioner is “critically important for Connecticut’s economy and also as we work to make sure Connecticut can be a national leader on the issue of health care reform.”
Former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s Insurance Commissioner Katharine Wade stepped down in December. Paul Lombardo, the chief actuary for the department, has been acting commissioner.
Wade, a former Cigna executive, was criticized for her ties to the insurance industry.
Consumer advocates have been vocal about their desire to change state law to require the Insurance Department to consider affordability in its rate review process for health insurance. The Insurance Department has opposed the proposal. It also opposed legislation that allowed pregnant women to sign up for health insurance if they didn’t have any upon learning of their pregnancy.
There is also a pending lawsuit regarding the Insurance Department’s refusal to share information about the regulatory process behind two failed mergers of insurance giants Aetna and Cigna. Even though the merger between Aetna and Humana and Anthem and Cigna never went through, the Insurance Department is appealing the Freedom of Information Commission’s ruling to disclose the information.
The Insurance Department regulates 105 insurance companies in Connecticut.
Mais will begin serving as the commissioner-designate on March 4. His nomination will be sent to the General Assembly for its approval.
Earlier in the day Friday, Lamont nominated Seila Mosquera-Bruno of Milford to Housing Commissioner.
Lamont has five more vacancies to fill, including the commissioners of Public Health, Department of Social Services, Education, Agriculture, and Motor Vehicles.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments