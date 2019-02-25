Civil Liberty or Public Safety? Transportation Committee Hears Mandatory Helmet Bills

by Jack Kramer | Feb 25, 2019 1:43pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Public Safety, Transportation

HARTFORD, CT —It’s a new year but the same old arguments were made Monday about whether Connecticut should join the majority of states in adopting mandatory helmet laws for motorcycle riders.

Two bills in front of the Transportation Committee included language concerning mandatory helmet laws - and a packed hearing room heard two arguments. Proponents of mandatory helmet laws say they save lives and opponents say they are an affront to civil liberties.

One law being proposed would “require the use of helmets by motorcycle operators and passengers under 21 years of age.”





The other bill would: “require passengers in the back seat to wear seat belts, (2) require motorcycle operators and passengers to wear protective headgear.”



There are 28 states with laws that require only some motorcycle riders to wear a helmet—usually any rider under a certain age. Out of those 28 states, 19 have universal motorcycle helmets laws that require all riders to wear one. The District of Columbia also requires all riders to wear a helmet.



Testifying in favor of the legislation were medical professionals, safety advocates and law enforcement officials.



Among them was Garry Lapidus, director of the Injury Prevention Center for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.



Lapidus said there are 90,000 motorcycle riders in the state; 1,100 crashes each year.



“Forty-seven riders die each year,” said Lapidus, who said the medical cost of caring for injured motorcyclists topped $157 million last year. He added that riding without a helmet increases the risk of death by 42 percent and the chance of head injury by 69 percent.



Also testifying in favor of mandatory helmets was John Gavalas, chief of police in Watertown and the chairman of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Traffic Safety Committee.



He said Connecticut already has a law that requires 16 and 17 year olds to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle.



“Since we require 16 and 17 year olds to wear a helmet, does that mean we value the life of a 17 year old more than a 19 year old?” asked Gavalas. “I think not,” he said answering his own question.



As far as compliance is concerned, Gavalas said in states that require motorcycle riders to wear helmets, the compliance rate is near 90 percent. In states like Connecticut, which don’t require it the percentage of riders who wear helmets is less than 50 percent.

Motorcycle riders in the audience both in and out of the hearing room were vocal in their opposition to the proposed legislation.



“It’s my choice,” said Ron Hutchins of Colchester.



“If it’s 95 degrees outside I don’t want a helmet over my head and have sweat pouring into my eyes,” said Hutchins, who added he was willing to live with the consequences of his choice if he is in an accident.



Fellow rider Mike Joyce, who has been riding for over 40 years, said wearing a helmet “is no guarantee of ensuring my safety anyway. It just isn’t worth it to me.”



Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, seemed to speak for many of the bikers in the audience when he mused about the proposed legislation: “Where do we get to a point where we (politicians) know what’s better for you when you are over the age of 21.”



Hwang went on: “There are so many other vices where we say it is your decision,” stating he was wondering why an exception was being considered for motorcycle riders.



“I don’t ride. I would encourage you to wear it, the facts are indisputable that it’s safer to wear a helmet. But ultimately it should be your own choice,” he said.



On the issue of riders in car wearing backseat seatbelts, Alec Slatky, director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, said Connecticut, was one of the first states to pass seatbelt laws in 1985.



“Since then, seatbelts have saved thousands of lives in Connecticut and hundreds of thousands of lives across the United States. But Connecticut, once a leader in occupant protection, has fallen behind,” Slatky said. “Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia require that all back-seat passengers buckle up; in Connecticut, only those under 16 years old must do so.”