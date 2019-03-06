Murphy: Affordable Care Act Will Be on 2020 Ballot
by Peter Urban | Mar 6, 2019 5:00am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Health Care, Insurance
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy made clear Tuesday that the Affordable Care Act will remain front-and-center as a campaign issue for Senate Republicans facing re-election in 2020.
“I think Republicans act at their peril in the Senate believing that they can continue business as usual fighting the ACA after what happened in 2018,” he said. “If they keep this up that’s a pretty quick pathway to the minority.”
Murphy’s remarks came at a Capitol press conference Tuesday morning where Senate Democrats were highlighting a pending judicial confirmation vote for Chad Readler to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
As Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, Readler was the lead attorney on the Trump administration’s brief in Texas v United States arguing to jettison the Affordable Care Act along with the protections it affords to people with pre-existing conditions.
If successful, he argument made by Readler would be catastrophic to the 130 million Americans living with a pre-existing condition, Murphy said. They would see “their rates jacked up” to the point where many would be unable to afford to pay their premiums.
Trump nominated Readler to the federal appeals court a day after the brief was filed. Confirming him, Murphy argues would be a clear signal to others in the Justice Department that they will be rewarded if they oppose the ACA’s pre-existing condition protections.
“This is an up or down vote,” he said. “We don’t get these votes very often when protections for people with pre-existing conditions are on the floor of the Senate. This vote this week is one of those occasions.”
A procedural vote on Readler’s nomination was approved by a 53-45 vote Tuesday with a confirmation vote likely to follow later in the week. Ahead of the vote, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced she would oppose Readler. Collins is facing re-election in 2020.
“I will oppose this nomination,” Collins said. “Rather than defend the law and its protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions – such as asthma, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease - Mr. Readler’s brief in Texas v United States argued that they should be invalidated,” she said.
Murphy was one of four Senate Democrats who spoke at a Capitol press conference Tuesday on Readler’s nomination. Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii also spoke against Readler.
Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona did not vote.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments