House Democrats in Washington Approve Campaign and Election Reforms
by Peter Urban | Mar 8, 2019 12:39pm
WASHINGTON — On a party line vote, House Democrats on Friday approved sweeping changes to campaign, ethics, and election laws that among other things would establish a public-funding mechanism for federal campaigns, restore voting rights to felons released from prison, and make it easier to register to vote.
The “For the People Act” is the top priority of House Democrats and passed, 234-193, over strong objections from Republicans who argued that it would steer taxpayer money into Congressional campaign coffers to the benefit of the Democratic Party. It is not expected to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pronounced it dead on arrival.
Still, Connecticut Democrats in the House savored their victory. All five members voted for it.
“Today’s vote is a win for Democracy,” said Representative John Larson.
The bill, he said, “puts the electoral power back in the hands of the people” rather than ceding it to corporate interests. Larson noted that he has fought for many of the reforms over the past decade. He introduced the Fair Elections Now Act in 2008 to provide public financing for Congressional campaigns through a federal match program. Larson was also chairman of the Task Force on Election Reform in 2012 and 2013.
The bill was debated over the past few days in the House where dozens of amendments were considered. Republicans argued that many of the provisions are flawed but their overarching concern is that it would supersede state government oversight of elections and use taxpayer funds for congressional campaigns. The public financing mechanism would provide a six-to-one funding match to campaigns.
“The Democrats won’t fund President Trump’s wall, but they can’t wait to spend the same tax money on Democratic campaigns and Democratic consultants,” said Iowa Republican Steve King.
Among other provisions, the bill would make Election Day a holiday for federal workers, require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns and allow 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register as voters when they turn 18.
Representative Jim Himes broke from the delegation on one amendment – voting “present” to a provision offered by Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley to lower the voting age to 16. He explained on Twitter: “Seems like a big deal. Zero facts. Zero research. Zero consultation w/constituents. So did something I’ve never done before and voted “present”. I hope that was respectful of your collective opinions.”
