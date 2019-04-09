Free Dental Clinic Goes To Eastern Connecticut
by Christine Stuart | Apr 9, 2019 11:30am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Health Care, Insurance, Jobs, Windham
HARTFORD, CT — This weekend more than 700 volunteers will provide free dental care to more than 800 people at Windham Middle School during the 13th annual Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic.
Started in 2008, this will only be the second time the Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic was held in the eastern part of the state. The first clinic was held in Tolland at the old high school.
Robert Schreibman, who is the founder of the Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach and co-founder of the Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic, said about 32 percent of residents in eastern Connecticut live below the poverty line.
Schreibman said they expect to see a lot of “working poor” who have multiple jobs that don’t pay enough.
He said even some government programs like Medicaid and military programs for veterans don’t provide enough coverage for basic dental services.
But access to affordable dental care is a problem that’s universal.
“We get people from every part of the state,” Schreibman said.
Those who are in pain are usually the first ones in line.
The clinic will see patients Saturday and Sunday on a first-come, first-serve basis, which means many patients will camp out overnight or arrive early in the morning before the clinic opens at 8 a.m.
The clinic expects to see about 400 patients each day.
There are about 250 people who have made the clinic their dental home, Schreibman said. However, that’s not exactly something they encourage. He said they are trying to do small clinics at different times in the year to take care of people, like the elderly, who can’t get to the annual clinic.
Schreibman said they try and make sure the patients who come to the clinic are able to find access to dental care that’s more convenient for them.
The services provided at the clinic will include cleanings, fillings, extractions, X-rays, fluoride treatments, sealants, limited root canal treatment on anterior teeth, and limited partial dentures.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.
Past clinics were held in Tolland (2008), New Haven (2009), Middletown (2010), Waterbury (2011), Danbury (2012), Bridgeport (2013), Hartford (2014), Danbury (2015), Hartford (2016), New Haven (2017) and Torrington (2018).
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments