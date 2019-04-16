Lamont Team Touts Diversity, Outreach to Private Sector
by Christine Stuart | Apr 16, 2019 5:07pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Business, The Economy, Education, State Budget, Taxes, Transportation, New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont marked his 100 days in office by holding a mid-afternoon meeting with the chairs of the policy groups he formed to help him craft his agenda.
Most of that agenda has not made it through the legislative process so it’s unclear how successful Lamont will be at getting some of his policies over the finish line.
But the members of the transition team said in his first 100 days he’s been able to reset expectations of what it means to govern.
Fran Pastore, CEO of the Women’s Development Business Council, said Lamont has embraced the private sector unlike previous governors.
She said the $100 million donation from Dalio Philanthropies was “unprecedented.”
Yvette Melendez, who co-chaired the Education Committee of the transition team and is considered the “architect of Connecticut’s entry into the charter school movement,” said Lamont has demonstrated the “courage” by doing things that are difficult like proposing legislation to incentivize schools to share services.
Lamont’s bill to have towns share educational services was modified from its original version, but it’s still going through the legislative process and seeks to incent towns to share certain functions. However, it doesn’t force schools to regionalize, close schools, or even combine school districts, like his original legislation suggested.
Lamont said he doesn’t know why he needs to give people incentives to do what’s in their own best self-interest.
Both Melendez and Pastore mentioned their appreciation for Lamont’s embrace of diversity in nominating his administration.
The administration includes nearly 50 percent women as commissioners, and represents a diverse set of leaders from different Connecticut communities.
Former Speaker of the House Brendan Sharkey who chaired the Shared Services committee said so many of the concepts Lamont proposed hang in the balance over the next seven weeks of the legislative session.
Sharkey said Lamont is going to negotiate a “shared relationship” between the state and municipalities if he wants to be successful.
However, Lamont remains hard to pin down on specific policy issues.
Asked by a Central Connecticut State University Student if he supported a sales tax on textbooks, Lamont said he’s sensitive to anything that makes education more expensive, but he needs to expand the sales tax base.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz jumped in and said the sales tax Connecticut collects has gone down by $700 million.
“If you have a problem with a particular tax tell your legislator and eventually we’ll figure it out,” Bysiewicz told CCSU Senior Justin Boutin.
After the event, Boutin, who asked the question several times, said he just wanted to hear a yes or no.
“He ran around in circles,” Boutin said.
The proposal would raise $300,000 in the first year of the budget, and $500,000 in the second year.
Asked where negotiations stand with the paid Family and Medical Leave and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Lamont said he thinks lawmakers know where he stands.
However, the many lawmakers are still wondering what type of negotiator Lamont will be since these discussions haven’t gotten to the level where he’s involved.
“I like to do progressive things in a conservative way that people can count on,” Lamont said.
He said his number one issue is to get a balanced budget that begins to deal with Connecticut’s long-term structural problems.
“Number two I’ve got to fix this transportation system,” Lamont said. “Every business leader I talk to says it is driving jobs out of state.”
He said Connecticut can’t do that by putting all of it on the state credit card.
Melissa Kaplan-Macey, a member of Lamont’s transportation committee, thanked the governor for “being bold and being brave and doing the things that are hard.” She was referring to the unpopular idea of putting electronic tolls on four Connecticut highways to help pay for transportation improvements.
Both the toll proposal and the shared services proposal for schools have caused movements to organize against the ideas. The two groups will be rallying together on May 18.
Hands Off Our Schools, recently organized as a PAC, to fight against proposals to regionalize school services and to advocate for local decision making. And No Tolls CT has organized to fight the toll proposal, however, it has not created any formal entity side from its Facebook group and a petition.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments