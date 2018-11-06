Election Day 2018 | Snapshots from the Polls
by CTNewsJunkie | Nov 6, 2018 6:52am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Election 2018, Hartford
Election officials reported that voter turnout was heavy up and down the shoreline this morning — from Branford to Old Saybrook — as well as in other parts of Connecticut.
In Branford, election official Valerie Erickson, who said she has been working elections “for decades,” said turnout was as high as she has ever seen it at her polling location, the Mary Tisko School.
She said, “People were lined up to vote 10-15 minutes before the polls opened at 6 this morning.” At 10:30 a.m. there was still a 10-15 minute wait to vote at the Tisko School.
Erickson described the voters who turned out, as “men and women; young and old.”
One of those waiting to vote at the Tisko School said she was a “strong Stefanowski supporter.”
The woman, who declined to identify herself, said her reasoning was that “we need a change. I am extremely impressed by him and his message.”
Turnout appeared similarly brisk at three West Hartford polling locations — the Town Hall, Bristow Middle School, and the Elmwood Community Center. We spoke to 15 women leaving the polls between 10 and 11 a.m. and all but one said they had voted for Democrats across the ballot, or mostly Democrat. In some cases the women said they wanted to send a message to Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress that they don’t like the direction they have taken the country. A few said they split their ticket on behalf of an issue specific to a particular constitutional office.
Within that small sample of 15 in traditionally Democratic West Hartford, only one woman, 88-year-old Irene Petkaitis, said she voted Republican across the ballot. “I’m afraid for this country and I think the Republicans are the ones who will save it, with all their policies,” she said.
Andrea Glidie, 75, said she voted for Ned Lamont and Democrats most of the way across her ballot. “I don’t think Republicans in Congress right now — and in the Senate — I don’t think they have any backbones and aren’t standing up for the people.
Listen to audio from eight of our interviews below:
Lamont Meets Voters in Branford
Himes Casts His Ballot
—Douglas Healey
Gilchrest and Fay in 18th House District
Jillian Gilchrest - Election Day 2018
Jillian Gilchrest talks about why she ran for the 18th House District Tuesday morning #ctpolitics #ctnewsjunkie #election2018 #LIONPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Mary Fay on why she ran for the 18th House District Tuesday morning #ctpolitics #ctnewsjunkie #election2018 #LIONPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Stefanowski Greets Voters in Greenwich; Gets Caught in Downpour in Madison
After greeting voters in Greenwich earlier, Bob Stefanowski, surrounded by his family and well-wishers, cast his ballot early Tuesday afternoon in his hometown at the Madison Senior Center.
Following his vote, Stefanowski held a short news conference outside.
Stefanowski said he not only “felt good about my chances,” based on what he’s heard and seen in the last few weeks of the campaign but he said he’s also optimistic that the state Senate and House may swing Republican.
Currently the Senate is split evenly, 18-18 while the Democrats hold the majority in the House.
—Jack Kramer
Malloy: No Regrets
Gov. Malloy and Kathy Malloy vote for last time in Hartford.Posted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and his wife, Kathy, voted for the last time at their polling location in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
Malloy, who isn’t seeking a third term, said he has no regrets about his tenure.
He said he’s leaving $2 billion in the Rainy Day Fund and paid off $930 million in economic recovery notes that his predecessor borrowed to balance the budget “because she wouldn’t do the hard things that I had to do.”
The governor’s race has almost become a proxy war with Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski trying to say Democratic nominee Ned Lamont would be a third term of Malloy. Lamont has tried his best to tie Stefanowski and his positions to Republican President Donald Trump.
—Christine Stuart
Murphy Greets Voters Shortly As Polls Open in New Haven
The New Haven Independent caught up with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy in New Haven Tuesday morning. Murphy is running for a second term against Republican Matt Corey.
Griebel Votes In Hartford Before Heading to Putnam
Shortly after 6 a.m. and moments after voting at the House of Restoration Church in Hartford, Oz Griebel said his candidacy has been about offering an alternative from the two-party system.
Oz Griebel talks to reporters moments after casting his vote at the House of Restoration Church in HartfordPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Tuesday, November 6, 2018
—Doug Hardy
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments