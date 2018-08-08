Ganim Focuses On ‘Probably Not’ Statement

by Christine Stuart | Aug 8, 2018 1:13pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018, State Capitol

HARTFORD, CT— Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim isn’t ready to stop talking about Tuesday’s last televised debate with Ned Lamont.

On Wednesday he stopped back by the state Capitol to talk some more about how he thinks it’s offensive that Lamont wouldn’t support the Democratic Party’s nominee if it was Ganim.