Ganim Focuses On ‘Probably Not’ Statement

HARTFORD, CT— Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim isn’t ready to stop talking about Tuesday’s last televised debate with Ned Lamont.

On Wednesday he stopped back by the state Capitol to talk some more about how he thinks it’s offensive that Lamont wouldn’t support the Democratic Party’s nominee if it was Ganim.

Joe Ganim continues to talk about Ned Lamont’s decision not to support the Democratic nominee if it’s Joe.

