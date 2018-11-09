CT News Junkie

Logan Now Ahead In State Senate Race, Recount Ordered

Posted to: Election 2018, Ansonia, Bethany, Derby, Haddam, Naugatuck, Woodbridge

Revised tallies submitted to the secretary of the state now show Sen. George Logan of Ansonia winning re-election Tuesday by just 65 votes. It comes a day after election results showed Jorge Cabrera, the Democratic challenger from Hamden, won the 17th District seat in the state Senate.

That small margin of victory automatically triggers a recount, according to state law. Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill sent official word Thursday advising of the need to recount. It must happen by Nov. 14.

The change in the Logan-Cabrera contest comes after Ansonia submitted revised data to the state showing Cabrera received 2,743 votes in the city.

