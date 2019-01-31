McCrory Withdraws Brewery Bill

by Christine Stuart | Jan 31, 2019 9:51pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut craft beer lovers were swift in their condemnation of two bills that would force breweries to choose between their tap rooms and off-site distribution.

Rep. Brandon McGee and Sen. Doug McCrory, both of Hartford, have since withdrawn their legislation.

McGee withdrew his legislation on Wednesday.

In a statement late Thursday, McCrory said he will ask the co-chairs of the Government Administration and Elections Committee not to take up SB 742 for consideration.

“However, I do believe it is important going forward to have a broad public debate about how the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of beer in Connecticut can create a more equal and fair system,” McCrory said. “My support for small business has not changed. Opportunity, equality and fairness for everyone are my only goals. I hope after having these conversations with all sides that some other piece of legislation that is more palatable to everyone involved can be crafted and considered by the legislature.”