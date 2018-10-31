Midwives Could Be Key To Reversing Maternal Mortality Trends

by Elizabeth Heubeck | Oct 31, 2018 12:06pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Health Care, Danbury

The Connecticut Childbirth & Women’s Center in Danbury is a 50-minute drive from Evelyn DeGraf’s home in Westchester. Pregnant with her second child, the 37-year-old didn’t hesitate to make the drive—she wanted her birth to be attended by a midwife, not a doctor.

DeGraf believed midwifery care to be more personal and less rushed than that delivered by obstetrics/gynecologists (OB/GYNs). She also knew an OB/GYN would deem her relatively advanced maternal age and previous cesarean section history too high-risk to attempt a VBAC, or vaginal birth after cesarean section.

But she had to drive roughly 35 miles to find a midwife because there aren’t many of them.

Click here to continue reading.