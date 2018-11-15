TBT: Senate Democrats Last Leadership Battle – 1994
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie
WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats unanimously agreeing on Wednesday to continue with their same leadership team headed by New York Senator Chuck Schumer – marking yet another in a series of leadership elections for the caucus that were decided without a fight.
In fact, it has been 24 years since Senate Democrats have had a contested election – that one pitted Connecticut’s Chris Dodd against South Dakota’s Tom Daschle. Dodd lost by a single vote.
Daschle began campaigning to lead the Senate Democrats in early 1994. He expected to face Tennessee Senator Jim Sasser but Sasser lost his bid for re-election to the Senate. The results of the November general election left Democrats with 47 seats. Dodd, who had supported Sasser, announced his intention to be minority leader in December as the Hartford Courant reported.
When the vote was tallied, Dodd lost 24-23.
On Wednesday, Senate Republicans also selected their leaders for the 116th Congress, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will continue as majority leader.
House Democrats aren’t voting on their leadership until later this month but a battle is brewing for the top spot although no challenger has emerged to take on California Democrat Nancy Pelosi as she seeks to become House Speaker.
Historically, the majority party rallies behind one of their own to insure that when the House votes in January for House Speaker their candidate wins. As the numbers work, Pelosi would need 218 Democrats to defeat whomever Republicans decide to run for the position. That means she can afford only a handful of defectors as Democrats will hold between 227 and 237 seats at the start of the 116th Congress. (A handful of contests have yet to be decided.)
If Pelosi cannot guarantee the necessary support within her caucus, her opponents hope to find another member who can rally the needed numbers.
House Democrats will also be selecting other top leadership spots including: Majority Leader, Majority Whip, Assistant Democratic Leader or Caucus Chair. No one in the Connecticut delegation is vying for those positions.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments